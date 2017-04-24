Waynesboro man facing child pornography charges
A Waynesboro man faces two dozen felony charges that involve child pornography. Waynesboro Police say 48-year-old David James Carver, Jr., 48 years old, is charged with 24 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Waynesboro, getting away ... (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Hannah Goodman
|5
|Augusta Sheriff Investigating Late Night Shooting (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|reflections
|87
|panhandlers by hospital (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|Morg
|10
|New?
|Feb '17
|Aaaabbc
|1
|have you seen this man? (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Dabs
|3
|Natascha Knick- September Circle trash
|Feb '17
|Tim
|2
|Augusta Woman No Longer Faces Animal Cruelty Ch... (May '12)
|Feb '17
|Buk
|7
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC