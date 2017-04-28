Virginia Town Police Investigate Spate of 'Almost Surgical' Cat Shavings
Authorities in Waynesboro, Virginia confirmed reports of a series of cat shavings that have garnered attention from national press outlets. At least seven cats in the small community have been taken from their homes since December 2016 and returned with shaven "underbelly, groin and leg areas", but otherwise are unharmed.
