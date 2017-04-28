Virginia Town Police Investigate Spat...

Virginia Town Police Investigate Spate of 'Almost Surgical' Cat Shavings

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: New Urban Legends

Authorities in Waynesboro, Virginia confirmed reports of a series of cat shavings that have garnered attention from national press outlets. At least seven cats in the small community have been taken from their homes since December 2016 and returned with shaven "underbelly, groin and leg areas", but otherwise are unharmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Urban Legends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waynesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thinking of moving to Waynesboro, getting away ... (Dec '14) Mar '17 Hannah Goodman 5
News Augusta Sheriff Investigating Late Night Shooting (Sep '10) Mar '17 reflections 87
panhandlers by hospital (Feb '14) Feb '17 Morg 10
New? Feb '17 Aaaabbc 1
have you seen this man? (Jan '12) Feb '17 Dabs 3
Natascha Knick- September Circle trash Feb '17 Tim 2
News Augusta Woman No Longer Faces Animal Cruelty Ch... (May '12) Feb '17 Buk 7
See all Waynesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waynesboro Forum Now

Waynesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waynesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Waynesboro, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,974 • Total comments across all topics: 280,744,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC