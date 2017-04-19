Lumos Networks Corp (LMOS) Cut to Hol...

Lumos Networks Corp (LMOS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Lumos Networks Corp. operates as fiber-based network service provider primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. It operates in two segments: Competitive and Rural Local Exchange Carrier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waynesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thinking of moving to Waynesboro, getting away ... (Dec '14) Mar '17 Hannah Goodman 5
News Augusta Sheriff Investigating Late Night Shooting (Sep '10) Mar '17 reflections 87
panhandlers by hospital (Feb '14) Feb '17 Morg 10
New? Feb '17 Aaaabbc 1
have you seen this man? (Jan '12) Feb '17 Dabs 3
Natascha Knick- September Circle trash Feb '17 Tim 2
News Augusta Woman No Longer Faces Animal Cruelty Ch... (May '12) Feb '17 Buk 7
See all Waynesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waynesboro Forum Now

Waynesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waynesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Waynesboro, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,948 • Total comments across all topics: 280,623,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC