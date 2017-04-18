Justin Roadcap - Kiwanis Thrift Store...

Justin Roadcap - Kiwanis Thrift Store Manager

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Southwest Florida Online

Justin moved to LaBelle last July from Waynesboro, VA in the Shenandoah Valley to fulfill his role as the Associate Pastor at Bethel Holiness Church. He and his wife Cathy have four children Justin started managing the Kiwanis Thrift Store in February and he says that he loves being able to work with the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Florida Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waynesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thinking of moving to Waynesboro, getting away ... (Dec '14) Mar '17 Hannah Goodman 5
News Augusta Sheriff Investigating Late Night Shooting (Sep '10) Mar '17 reflections 87
panhandlers by hospital (Feb '14) Feb '17 Morg 10
New? Feb '17 Aaaabbc 1
have you seen this man? (Jan '12) Feb '17 Dabs 3
Natascha Knick- September Circle trash Feb '17 Tim 2
News Augusta Woman No Longer Faces Animal Cruelty Ch... (May '12) Feb '17 Buk 7
See all Waynesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waynesboro Forum Now

Waynesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waynesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Waynesboro, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,347 • Total comments across all topics: 280,453,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC