Justin Roadcap - Kiwanis Thrift Store Manager
Justin moved to LaBelle last July from Waynesboro, VA in the Shenandoah Valley to fulfill his role as the Associate Pastor at Bethel Holiness Church. He and his wife Cathy have four children Justin started managing the Kiwanis Thrift Store in February and he says that he loves being able to work with the community.
