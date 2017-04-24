Half Marathon to Impact Traffic in Shenandoah Valley
The Park to Park Half Marathon will take place on Saturday April 29 in Waynesboro and Augusta County. Because of the large crowd of 600 participants, the Waynesboro Police Department & the Augusta County Sheriff's Department will be positioned throughout the 13 mile race course to ensure all race participants and vehicle traffic remain safe.
