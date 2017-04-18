Bee Season Begins In Valley

Bee Season Begins In Valley

Monday Apr 17

Whatever the reason, it appears that honeybees are swarming earlier than usual this year, and local apiarists and agriculture officials would prefer that people don't call an exterminator. "It's about saving the bees," said Mike Hott of Hott Apiary in McGaheysville, who provides free removal of honeybee swarms in Rockingham and Augusta counties and Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro.

