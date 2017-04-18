Bee Season Begins In Valley
Whatever the reason, it appears that honeybees are swarming earlier than usual this year, and local apiarists and agriculture officials would prefer that people don't call an exterminator. "It's about saving the bees," said Mike Hott of Hott Apiary in McGaheysville, who provides free removal of honeybee swarms in Rockingham and Augusta counties and Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Waynesboro, getting away ... (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Hannah Goodman
|5
|Augusta Sheriff Investigating Late Night Shooting (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|reflections
|87
|panhandlers by hospital (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|Morg
|10
|New?
|Feb '17
|Aaaabbc
|1
|have you seen this man? (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Dabs
|3
|Natascha Knick- September Circle trash
|Feb '17
|Tim
|2
|Augusta Woman No Longer Faces Animal Cruelty Ch... (May '12)
|Feb '17
|Buk
|7
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC