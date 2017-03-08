Waynesboro Police Searching for Suspe...

Waynesboro Police Searching for Suspect in Suspicious Incident

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: NBC29

Waynesboro police need your help to track down a man that was allegedly acting bizarre in the Wal-Mart on Lucy Lane. On February 23 between 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. police say the man in the photos pictured below approached a female shopper and made her feel uneasy.

