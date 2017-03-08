Waynesboro police looking for 16-year...

Waynesboro police looking for 16-year old Stuarts Draft runaway

Thursday Mar 9

Waynesboro police are urging you to help them find a runaway 16-year old girl from Stuarts Draft who may be in an older model Ford Explorer. Savannah Mae kennell was last seen Monday, March 6 around 3:45pm at the Walmart Super Ceter at 116 Lucy Lane in Waynesboro.

