Two Sought In Augusta County Shooting

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Police say Amanda Linn Johnson, 26, and Kevin Wesley Davis, 34, both of Staunton, are on the run after shooting a 62-year-old man near the intersection of Jefferson Highway, which is U.S. 250, and Desper Hollow Road. They are considered armed and dangerous.

Read more at The Daily News-Record.

