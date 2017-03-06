Storm topple trees; many lost power Wednesday
Fast-moving storms with powerful wind gusts toppled many trees on Wednesday, especially in northern and western Albemarle County. Dominion Virginia Power says several thousand customers lost service, but most of them got it back by late Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|panhandlers by hospital (Feb '14)
|Feb 24
|Morg
|10
|New?
|Feb 24
|Aaaabbc
|1
|have you seen this man? (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Dabs
|3
|Natascha Knick- September Circle trash
|Feb 20
|Tim
|2
|Augusta Woman No Longer Faces Animal Cruelty Ch... (May '12)
|Feb 20
|Buk
|7
|Trash!!!
|Dec '16
|Grow up
|2
|The refs for today's football game was afraid o...
|Dec '16
|Randy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC