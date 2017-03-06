Severe storms around Charlottesville ...

Severe storms around Charlottesville knock down trees and knock out power

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

Fast-moving storms with wind gusts as high as 60mph has knocked down trees - mainly in northern Albemarle County around and east of the airport. The storm also left a large swath of Dominion Virginia Power customers from north of Charlottesville High School north along John Warner Parkway up into the Dunlora neighborhood without power.

