Police: Waynesboro Man Arrested After Drunkenly Firing Gun Near School

Police arrested 28-year-old Zachary Ray Higginbotham after they say he fired off a couple of rounds near Wenonah Elementary School Thursday, March 9. Authorities say Higginbotham was extremely intoxicated and was holding a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol when officers arrived at the scene on North Bayard Avenue. He also had a full magazine in his pocket, a bottle of liquor, and three cans of beer.

