Police: Waynesboro Man Arrested After Drunkenly Firing Gun Near School
Police arrested 28-year-old Zachary Ray Higginbotham after they say he fired off a couple of rounds near Wenonah Elementary School Thursday, March 9. Authorities say Higginbotham was extremely intoxicated and was holding a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol when officers arrived at the scene on North Bayard Avenue. He also had a full magazine in his pocket, a bottle of liquor, and three cans of beer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|panhandlers by hospital (Feb '14)
|Feb 24
|Morg
|10
|New?
|Feb 24
|Aaaabbc
|1
|have you seen this man? (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Dabs
|3
|Natascha Knick- September Circle trash
|Feb 20
|Tim
|2
|Augusta Woman No Longer Faces Animal Cruelty Ch... (May '12)
|Feb 20
|Buk
|7
|Trash!!!
|Dec '16
|Grow up
|2
|The refs for today's football game was afraid o...
|Dec '16
|Randy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC