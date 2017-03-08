Nelson County Family Recovering From Home Fire
Six people say they were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs when a fire torched their home. Now, they're turning to the community for help picking up the pieces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|panhandlers by hospital (Feb '14)
|Feb 24
|Morg
|10
|New?
|Feb 24
|Aaaabbc
|1
|have you seen this man? (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Dabs
|3
|Natascha Knick- September Circle trash
|Feb 20
|Tim
|2
|Augusta Woman No Longer Faces Animal Cruelty Ch... (May '12)
|Feb 20
|Buk
|7
|Trash!!!
|Dec '16
|Grow up
|2
|The refs for today's football game was afraid o...
|Dec '16
|Randy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC