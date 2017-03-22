Man in same-sex child custody case gets 3 years in prison
A Virginia businessman convicted of helping a woman flee the country with her child in a same-sex custody fight has been sentenced in New York to three years in prison. Philip Zodhiates , of Waynesboro, Virginia, was sentenced Wednesday.
