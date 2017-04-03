Kaine To Visit Valley On Friday

On Friday, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine will participate in events in Waynesboro and Staunton to discuss the potential effects of President Donald Trump's proposed budget on the Valley. In Waynesboro, Kaine, a first-term Democrat, former Virginia governor, and his party's nominee for vice president in 2016, will join the Valley Program for Aging Services, which administers the area's Meals on Wheels program, for a round-table conversation on the services VPAS provides and its funding.

