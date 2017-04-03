Kaine To Visit Valley On Friday
On Friday, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine will participate in events in Waynesboro and Staunton to discuss the potential effects of President Donald Trump's proposed budget on the Valley. In Waynesboro, Kaine, a first-term Democrat, former Virginia governor, and his party's nominee for vice president in 2016, will join the Valley Program for Aging Services, which administers the area's Meals on Wheels program, for a round-table conversation on the services VPAS provides and its funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Waynesboro, getting away ... (Dec '14)
|Mar 19
|Hannah Goodman
|5
|Augusta Sheriff Investigating Late Night Shooting (Sep '10)
|Mar 16
|reflections
|87
|panhandlers by hospital (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|Morg
|10
|New?
|Feb '17
|Aaaabbc
|1
|have you seen this man? (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Dabs
|3
|Natascha Knick- September Circle trash
|Feb '17
|Tim
|2
|Augusta Woman No Longer Faces Animal Cruelty Ch... (May '12)
|Feb '17
|Buk
|7
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC