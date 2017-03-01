Waynesboro Police Arrest, Charge 2 in Connection to Domestic Violence
Release from the Waynesboro Police Department: The Waynesboro Police Department has charged two area men in separate domestic violence related incidents that occurred last week. Both incidents resulted in the female victims going to the hospital for treatment.
