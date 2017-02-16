SDTF Pleased with Results of 1st Six ...

SDTF Pleased with Results of 1st Six Months of Operations

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: NBC29

Release from the Skyline Drug Task Force: The Skyline Drug Task Force is a newly-formed regional counterdrug team which officially came together on July 15, 2016. Headquartered in Waynesboro, VA, the SDTF is comprised of full-time sworn members of the Virginia State Police, Nelson County Sheriff's Office, Waynesboro Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff's Office and Staunton Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waynesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Natascha Knick- September Circle trash Jan 19 Anonymous 1
Trash!!! Dec '16 Grow up 2
The refs for today's football game was afraid o... Dec '16 Randy 2
A word of warning for clowns Sep '16 Tired of terrorists 1
Thinking of moving to Waynesboro, getting away ... (Dec '14) Aug '16 KKKdeeeznuts 4
Sonya Coffey (Jun '16) Jun '16 calf mountain nei... 3
Town of fishersville (Jun '16) Jun '16 Guest 1
See all Waynesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waynesboro Forum Now

Waynesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waynesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Waynesboro, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,143 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC