SDTF Pleased with Results of 1st Six Months of Operations
Release from the Skyline Drug Task Force: The Skyline Drug Task Force is a newly-formed regional counterdrug team which officially came together on July 15, 2016. Headquartered in Waynesboro, VA, the SDTF is comprised of full-time sworn members of the Virginia State Police, Nelson County Sheriff's Office, Waynesboro Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff's Office and Staunton Police Department.
