Police Blotter

Thursday Feb 2

Jan. 23: Daniel Athey, of 1454 Anderson St., Front Royal, was charged with failure to display current Virginia license plates. Jan. 23: Ernesto Aguirre, of 1843 S. Talbott Place, Waynesboro, was charged with two counts of failure to pay meals tax.

