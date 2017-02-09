Police Blotter
Jan. 23: Daniel Athey, of 1454 Anderson St., Front Royal, was charged with failure to display current Virginia license plates. Jan. 23: Ernesto Aguirre, of 1843 S. Talbott Place, Waynesboro, was charged with two counts of failure to pay meals tax.
