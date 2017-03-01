DOJ: Waynesboro Man Pleads Guilty to ...

DOJ: Waynesboro Man Pleads Guilty to Having Stolen Gun

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: NBC29

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA A Waynesboro man pled guilty yesterday in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville to a federal gun charge, Acting United States Attorney Rick A. Mountcastle announced. Miguel Angel Fernandez, 19, of Waynesboro, Va., pled guilty yesterday to one count of knowingly possessing a stolen firearm.

