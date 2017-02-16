Co-manager of muffler shop uses junked car parts to craft his impressive metal sculptures
MICHELLE L. MITCHELL/ THE NEWS VIRGINIAN A man and a dog sculpted out of scrap car parts stands outside of Interstate Mufflers in Waynesboro on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Natascha Knick- September Circle trash
|Jan 19
|Anonymous
|1
|Trash!!!
|Dec '16
|Grow up
|2
|The refs for today's football game was afraid o...
|Dec '16
|Randy
|2
|A word of warning for clowns
|Sep '16
|Tired of terrorists
|1
|Thinking of moving to Waynesboro, getting away ... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|KKKdeeeznuts
|4
|Sonya Coffey (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|calf mountain nei...
|3
|Town of fishersville (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC