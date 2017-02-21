Bridgewater Amends Water Tower Lease

Bridgewater Amends Water Tower Lease

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Bridgewater's Town Council amended its lease agreement with Shentel on Tuesday that allows the company to put more equipment on the town's water tower. The company will replace three existing antennas, add six new ones and add six "radiohead units."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waynesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
panhandlers by hospital (Feb '14) 4 hr Morg 10
New? 4 hr Aaaabbc 1
have you seen this man? (Jan '12) 4 hr Dabs 3
Natascha Knick- September Circle trash Feb 20 Tim 2
News Augusta Woman No Longer Faces Animal Cruelty Ch... (May '12) Feb 20 Buk 7
Trash!!! Dec '16 Grow up 2
The refs for today's football game was afraid o... Dec '16 Randy 2
See all Waynesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waynesboro Forum Now

Waynesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waynesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
 

Waynesboro, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,619 • Total comments across all topics: 279,126,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC