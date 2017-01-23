Where Were City Planners On Krispy Kreme?
Is there no planning done in Harrisonburg? No traffic engineer? Approving Krispy Kreme, and the soon-to-come Olive Garden, on the corner of East Market Street and Burgess Road is already a disaster. With the one-lane, two-lane, back-to-one-lane problem on Reservoir Street and the new disaster on Burgess, one can hardly get to the other stores located in the Burgess Road Shopping Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Natascha Knick- September Circle trash
|Jan 19
|Anonymous
|1
|Trash!!!
|Dec '16
|Grow up
|2
|The refs for today's football game was afraid o...
|Dec '16
|Randy
|2
|A word of warning for clowns
|Sep '16
|Tired of terrorists
|1
|Thinking of moving to Waynesboro, getting away ... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|KKKdeeeznuts
|4
|Sonya Coffey (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|calf mountain nei...
|3
|Town of fishersville (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC