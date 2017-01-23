Where Were City Planners On Krispy Kr...

Where Were City Planners On Krispy Kreme?

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Is there no planning done in Harrisonburg? No traffic engineer? Approving Krispy Kreme, and the soon-to-come Olive Garden, on the corner of East Market Street and Burgess Road is already a disaster. With the one-lane, two-lane, back-to-one-lane problem on Reservoir Street and the new disaster on Burgess, one can hardly get to the other stores located in the Burgess Road Shopping Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

