Waynesboro Woman Convicted in Connect...

Waynesboro Woman Convicted in Connection to School Incident

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: NBC29

A Waynesboro woman who caused a disturbance at Kate Collins Middle School last October will spend jail time for the incident. Tuesday, January 24, a judge in Waynesboro General District Court sentenced 29-year-old Lucretia Marie Williams to serve 60 days in jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waynesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Natascha Knick- September Circle trash Jan 19 Anonymous 1
Trash!!! Dec '16 Grow up 2
The refs for today's football game was afraid o... Dec '16 Randy 2
A word of warning for clowns Sep '16 Tired of terrorists 1
Thinking of moving to Waynesboro, getting away ... (Dec '14) Aug '16 KKKdeeeznuts 4
Sonya Coffey (Jun '16) Jun '16 calf mountain nei... 3
Town of fishersville (Jun '16) Jun '16 Guest 1
See all Waynesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waynesboro Forum Now

Waynesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waynesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Waynesboro, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,563,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC