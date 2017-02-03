Waynesboro Woman Convicted in Connection to School Incident
A Waynesboro woman who caused a disturbance at Kate Collins Middle School last October will spend jail time for the incident. Tuesday, January 24, a judge in Waynesboro General District Court sentenced 29-year-old Lucretia Marie Williams to serve 60 days in jail.
Read more at NBC29.
