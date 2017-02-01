Ready For A Checkup
First-year nursing students take notes Tuesday during their pharmacology class at Blue Ridge Community College. The school is seeking feedback on its nursing program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Natascha Knick- September Circle trash
|Jan 19
|Anonymous
|1
|Trash!!!
|Dec '16
|Grow up
|2
|The refs for today's football game was afraid o...
|Dec '16
|Randy
|2
|A word of warning for clowns
|Sep '16
|Tired of terrorists
|1
|Thinking of moving to Waynesboro, getting away ... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|KKKdeeeznuts
|4
|Sonya Coffey (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|calf mountain nei...
|3
|Town of fishersville (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC