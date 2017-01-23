Missing mama bear's newborn cub rescu...

Missing mama bear's newborn cub rescued, in intensive care

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

In this image taken Monday Jan. 23, 2017, and provided by The Wildlife Center of Virginia, a bear cub that was rescued by two hunters in Lunenburg County, Va., is examined at the center in Waynesboro, Va. Two cubs were left alone in a den where one died and the other was brought to the center when the mother did not return.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waynesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Natascha Knick- September Circle trash Jan 19 Anonymous 1
Trash!!! Dec '16 Grow up 2
The refs for today's football game was afraid o... Dec '16 Randy 2
A word of warning for clowns Sep '16 Tired of terrorists 1
Thinking of moving to Waynesboro, getting away ... (Dec '14) Aug '16 KKKdeeeznuts 4
Sonya Coffey (Jun '16) Jun '16 calf mountain nei... 3
Town of fishersville (Jun '16) Jun '16 Guest 1
See all Waynesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waynesboro Forum Now

Waynesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waynesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Waynesboro, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,508 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC