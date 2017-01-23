Greater Augusta Regional Tourism Accepting Grant Applications
The group is now accepting applications from businesses in Staunton, Waynesboro or Augusta County for grants worth up to $2,500. Greater Augusta Regional Tourism announces the release of the spring grant program applications today, January 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Natascha Knick- September Circle trash
|Jan 19
|Anonymous
|1
|Trash!!!
|Dec '16
|Grow up
|2
|The refs for today's football game was afraid o...
|Dec '16
|Randy
|2
|A word of warning for clowns
|Sep '16
|Tired of terrorists
|1
|Thinking of moving to Waynesboro, getting away ... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|KKKdeeeznuts
|4
|Sonya Coffey (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|calf mountain nei...
|3
|Town of fishersville (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC