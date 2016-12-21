Salvation Army sergeant shares lessons from ringing the bell
The tone from his bell rings softer under his guiding hand as he prefers a more quiet approach, letting voice and actions deliver the message. Not all give him the chance to strike first, however.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trash!!!
|Dec 7
|Grow up
|2
|The refs for today's football game was afraid o...
|Dec 5
|Randy
|2
|A word of warning for clowns
|Sep '16
|Tired of terrorists
|1
|Thinking of moving to Waynesboro, getting away ... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|KKKdeeeznuts
|4
|Sonya Coffey (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|calf mountain nei...
|3
|Town of fishersville (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Guest
|1
|baby Horn jan 1958 information (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lucy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC