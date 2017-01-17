Report on pharmacies prompts changes ...

Report on pharmacies prompts changes in data availability

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A newspaper's report on how Virginia disciplines pharmacists who violate the law has prompted officials to make it easier for the public to find out which medical practitioners are on probation. The News Leader in Staunton reviewed hundreds of pages of state records published between January 2010 and November 2016.

