Pedestrian hit by cab on the Strip, critically injured

Friday Dec 9

A pedestrian was hit by a taxicab and critically injured on the Las Vegas Strip early this morning, according to Metro Police. The 28-year-old woman from Waynesboro, Va., was crossing the street outside the Bellagio about 1:30 a.m. when she was hit by the southbound taxi, police said.

