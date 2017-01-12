Fishburne Military School Invited to March in Presidential Inauguration
Release from Fishburne Military School: Waynesboro, VA -- Virginia's oldest and smallest military school for boys has officially been selected to march in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, DC. FMS Superintendent Captain Mark Black USN noted "Fishburne Military School is tremendously honored to accept this invitation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trash!!!
|Dec '16
|Grow up
|2
|The refs for today's football game was afraid o...
|Dec '16
|Randy
|2
|A word of warning for clowns
|Sep '16
|Tired of terrorists
|1
|Thinking of moving to Waynesboro, getting away ... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|KKKdeeeznuts
|4
|Sonya Coffey (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|calf mountain nei...
|3
|Town of fishersville (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Guest
|1
|baby Horn jan 1958 information (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lucy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC