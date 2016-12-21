China environment watchdog warns Chalco over pollution: Xinhua
China's top environment watchdog delivered verbal warnings to Chalco, the nation's top aluminum producer, on Thursday for failing to deal with pollution appropriately, according to a report by China's state news agency Xinhua. The Ministry of Environmental Protection gave verbal warnings to senior officials with Luliang City in north China's Shanxi province and Aluminum Corp of China Ltd as they failed to deal with pollution cases appropriately, it said.
