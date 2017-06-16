Giant wants to sell beer and wine in ...

Giant wants to sell beer and wine in Chambersburg

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Giant wants to sell beer and wine in Chambersburg Giant store in Chambersburg would be first grocery in Franklin County to sell wine, beer. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2sBzbZT Giant at Norland Avenue, Chambersburg, posted a public notice announcing their Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board application to sell alcoholic beverages at the store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waynesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vincent e martz is egor (Aug '16) May '17 Mcconnellsburg pa... 5
News Mont Alto constable named (Aug '08) Apr '17 Mont alto boy 28
Very soon Apr '17 Jim mosed 1
egor sighting Apr '17 Martz friend 2
who is vincent e martz {egor} (Mar '16) Mar '17 martz friends 3
vince martz (Jul '14) Mar '17 martz families fr... 13
News Coming up (Sep '12) Feb '17 justice 2
See all Waynesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waynesboro Forum Now

Waynesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waynesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Waynesboro, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,336 • Total comments across all topics: 282,138,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC