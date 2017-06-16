Candidates running for Chambersburg m...

Candidates running for Chambersburg mayor spenta

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Candidates running for Chambersburg mayor spent $10,000 The mayor's race was the most expensive in Franklin County this year. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2sBLZzx Walt Bietsch, one of four candidates for Chambersburg mayor, poses in front of his campaign sign at Chambersburg Area School District polling place on election day, Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waynesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vincent e martz is egor (Aug '16) May '17 Mcconnellsburg pa... 5
News Mont Alto constable named (Aug '08) Apr '17 Mont alto boy 28
Very soon Apr '17 Jim mosed 1
egor sighting Apr '17 Martz friend 2
who is vincent e martz {egor} (Mar '16) Mar '17 martz friends 3
vince martz (Jul '14) Mar '17 martz families fr... 13
News Coming up (Sep '12) Feb '17 justice 2
See all Waynesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waynesboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Franklin County was issued at June 23 at 3:20PM EDT

Waynesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waynesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Waynesboro, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,935 • Total comments across all topics: 281,968,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC