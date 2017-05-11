Walt Bietsch leads spending in race fora
Walt Bietsch leads spending in race for Chambersburg mayor Find out how much Franklin County's candidates have spent in the primary race. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2pD7jhZ The 2017 primary is on May 16. You need to go vote! These offices shape the way our community is run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mont Alto constable named (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|Mont alto boy
|28
|Very soon
|Apr 16
|Jim mosed
|1
|egor sighting
|Apr '17
|Martz friend
|2
|who is vincent e martz {egor} (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|martz friends
|3
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Mar '17
|martz families fr...
|13
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|justice
|2
|chambersburg pa walmart (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|martz friends
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC