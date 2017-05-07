Three face off in magisterial distric...

Three face off in magisterial district judge race

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Three face off in magisterial district judge race Three Waynesboro residents answer questions about their aspirations of being the local MDJ Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2pTtPqL Waynesboro Magisterial District Justice candidates met with reporters Thursday, May 4, 2017 in Downtown Waynesboro. From left, Heather Lowman, Travis Carbaugh and Annie Gomez-Shockey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waynesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mont Alto constable named (Aug '08) Apr 21 Mont alto boy 28
Very soon Apr 16 Jim mosed 1
egor sighting Apr 15 Martz friend 2
who is vincent e martz {egor} (Mar '16) Mar '17 martz friends 3
vince martz (Jul '14) Mar '17 martz families fr... 13
News Coming up (Sep '12) Feb '17 justice 2
chambersburg pa walmart (Jul '16) Feb '17 martz friends 2
See all Waynesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waynesboro Forum Now

Waynesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waynesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Waynesboro, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,309 • Total comments across all topics: 281,051,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC