Repeal of nutrition rules won't change school lunches much
Repeal of nutrition rules won't change school lunches much New legislation to repeal certain nutrition guidelines for school lunches will have little impact on local districts. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2paWiUJ FRANKLIN COUNTY - New legislation has been introduced to repeal certain nutrition guidelines for school lunches - but this will have very little impact on districts in the area, school officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mont Alto constable named (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|Mont alto boy
|28
|Very soon
|Apr 16
|Jim mosed
|1
|egor sighting
|Apr 15
|Martz friend
|2
|who is vincent e martz {egor} (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|martz friends
|3
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Mar '17
|martz families fr...
|13
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|justice
|2
|chambersburg pa walmart (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|martz friends
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC