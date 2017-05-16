Primary day: Voters choosing mayors, judges
Primary day: Voters choosing mayors, judges CHAMBERSBURG - Voters on Tuesday are selecting candidates for mayor of Chambersburg and magistrate judge in Waynesboro. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2qnw9Gv The two races are among many local contests that are likely to be decided, for all practical purposes, in Tuesday's primary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vincent e martz is egor (Aug '16)
|May 19
|Mcconnellsburg pa...
|5
|Mont Alto constable named (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Mont alto boy
|28
|Very soon
|Apr '17
|Jim mosed
|1
|egor sighting
|Apr '17
|Martz friend
|2
|who is vincent e martz {egor} (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|martz friends
|3
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Mar '17
|martz families fr...
|13
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|justice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC