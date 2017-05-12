Police: Man made fake profiles to bribe witnesses
Police: Man made fake profiles to bribe witnesses A man accused of impersonating enforcement officers allegedly schemed to bribe the witnesses in his case. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2qaOeaP WAYNESBORO - A Waynesboro man is accused of creating at least two online profiles under false identities in an effort to bribe witnesses in other criminal cases against him.
