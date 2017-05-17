Gomez Shockey 'elated' to become MDJ

Gomez Shockey 'elated' to become MDJ

Wednesday May 17

Gomez Shockey 'elated' to become MDJ Local attorney Annie Gomez Shockey won both Democratic and GOP primary races for magisterial district judge in Waynesboro. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2qtZsr8 WAYNESBORO - In a sweep of both parties in Tuesday's primary election, Annie Gomez Shockey is one step closer to becoming the next magisterial district judge of the Waynesboro/Washington Township area.

