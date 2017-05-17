Gomez Shockey 'elated' to become MDJ Local attorney Annie Gomez Shockey won both Democratic and GOP primary races for magisterial district judge in Waynesboro. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2qtZsr8 WAYNESBORO - In a sweep of both parties in Tuesday's primary election, Annie Gomez Shockey is one step closer to becoming the next magisterial district judge of the Waynesboro/Washington Township area.

