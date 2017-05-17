Gomez Shockey 'elated' to become MDJ
Gomez Shockey 'elated' to become MDJ Local attorney Annie Gomez Shockey won both Democratic and GOP primary races for magisterial district judge in Waynesboro. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2qtZsr8 WAYNESBORO - In a sweep of both parties in Tuesday's primary election, Annie Gomez Shockey is one step closer to becoming the next magisterial district judge of the Waynesboro/Washington Township area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vincent e martz is egor (Aug '16)
|May 19
|Mcconnellsburg pa...
|5
|Mont Alto constable named (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Mont alto boy
|28
|Very soon
|Apr '17
|Jim mosed
|1
|egor sighting
|Apr '17
|Martz friend
|2
|who is vincent e martz {egor} (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|martz friends
|3
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Mar '17
|martz families fr...
|13
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|justice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC