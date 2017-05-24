Franklin County woman accused of beating 1-year-old she was babysitting
WAYNESBORO, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.-A Franklin County woman is facing charges after she was caught on video beating a one-year-old child she was babysitting in March. Jessica Samick, 21, of Greencastle is charged with endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.
