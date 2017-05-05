Secretary of State Pedro A. CortA©s is encouraging Pennsylvanians to apply for primary election absentee ballots before the deadline of May 9. Absentee ballots due May 12 Secretary of State Pedro A. CortA©s is encouraging Pennsylvanians to apply for primary election absentee ballots before the deadline of May 9. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2pOoReG HARRISBURG - Secretary of State Pedro A. CortA©s is encouraging Pennsylvanians to apply for primary election absentee ballots before the deadline of May 9. "The statutory deadlines have become increasingly unrealistic due to changes in service by the U.S. Postal Service," CortA©s said.

