Waynesboro man pleads guilty to making child pornography A Waynesboro man pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting young children to make sexual videos he later distributed. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2pbJrG8 HARRISBURG - A Waynesboro man pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting two young children, recording the assault and distributing the videos.
