Waynesboro educator is 'Teacher of the Year'a
Waynesboro educator is 'Teacher of the Year' finalist A Waynesboro Area Middle School teacher is a finalist to become Pennsylvania's 2018 Teacher of the Year. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2oroiVv "Teachers spend their lives educating, empowering, listening, mentoring, guiding, inspiring, serving, and supporting each of their students," Governor Wolf said, in a news release..
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mont Alto constable named (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|Mont alto boy
|28
|Very soon
|Apr 16
|Jim mosed
|1
|egor sighting
|Apr 15
|Martz friend
|2
|who is vincent e martz {egor} (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|martz friends
|3
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Mar '17
|martz families fr...
|13
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|justice
|2
|chambersburg pa walmart (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|martz friends
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC