Police log: Driver crashes car into house A Chambersburg man allegedly crashed a car into a house, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2pmGi5V According to the report, Joshua E. Wratchford, 28, was driving a 2004 Ford Econoline west on Lincoln Way East at about 2:20 p.m. on April 20, when he had a medical episode and crossed into the eastbound lane.

