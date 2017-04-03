MM Weaver to Acquire B Equip Inc.

Get ready for growth! Take a deep dive into financials, project ahead, benchmark against the industry, and get tools to make sound decisions that strengthen your operations and position your dealership for long-term success. LancasterOnline reports MM Weaver Inc., an AGCO dealer in Leola, Pa., has agreed to acquire B Equip Inc. of Waynesboro, Pa., effective May 1. MM Weaver will buy the assets of B Equip and will assume the lease of its location.

