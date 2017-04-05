Man accused of breaking into Waynesboro home and sexually assaulting woman
WAYNESBORO, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.-A man is accused of breaking into a Franklin County woman's home and sexually assaulting her on Sunday. John Boyd Morrow, 48, of Waynesboro is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, indecent assault forcible compulsion, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, simple assault and strangulation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is vincent e martz {egor} (Mar '16)
|Mar 14
|martz friends
|3
|egor sighting
|Mar '17
|frank gordon
|1
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Mar '17
|martz families fr...
|13
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|justice
|2
|chambersburg pa walmart (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|martz friends
|2
|vincent martz egor
|Feb '17
|matt raffer
|1
|vincent e martz egor
|Jan '17
|Fulton County pa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC