Man accused of breaking into Waynesboro home and sexually assaulting woman

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: WPMT-TV York

WAYNESBORO, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.-A man is accused of breaking into a Franklin County woman's home and sexually assaulting her on Sunday. John Boyd Morrow, 48, of Waynesboro is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, indecent assault forcible compulsion, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, simple assault and strangulation.

