Waynesboro man indicted on drug trafficking, firearms charges
Anthony Michael Cobb, age 47, of Waynesboro, was indicted on Wednesday, March 29, by a federal grand jury in Dauphin County with unlawful possession of a firearm and three drug trafficking offenses. According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Cobb was allegedly in possession of firearms illegally, and possessed heroin, crack cocaine, and powder cocaine with intent to distribute.
