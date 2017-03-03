Waynesboro man accused of sexual assault of younga
Waynesboro man accused of sexual assault of young girl Waynesboro man in court, accused of sexually assaulting young girl Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lInHg5 CHAMBERSBURG - A Waynesboro man is due in court Tuesday, accused of sexually assaulting a girl for several months when she was 14. Aaron Devin Socks, 20, is charged with two counts of felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person younger than 16, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and misdemeanor indecent assault of a person younger than 16, according to court documents .
