Two arrested in connection with armed...

Two arrested in connection with armed assault,a

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Two arrested in connection with armed assault, third wanted Three men are accused of attacking another man, who then shot one of them in defense. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2mdE3gW CHAMBERSBURG - Two Franklin County men are charged and a third is wanted in connection with the assault and robbery of a Blue Ridge Summit man who ended up accidentally shooting one of his assailants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waynesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who is vincent e martz {egor} (Mar '16) 22 hr martz friends 3
egor sighting Mar 4 frank gordon 1
vince martz (Jul '14) Mar 2 martz families fr... 13
News Coming up (Sep '12) Feb 25 justice 2
chambersburg pa walmart (Jul '16) Feb '17 martz friends 2
vincent martz egor Feb '17 matt raffer 1
vincent e martz egor Jan '17 Fulton County pa 1
See all Waynesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waynesboro Forum Now

Waynesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waynesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Waynesboro, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,202 • Total comments across all topics: 279,571,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC