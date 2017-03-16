Traffic light down in Waynesboro A tanker truck is believed to have hit a traffic light in downtown Waynesboro. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2m6fTsM UPDATE 3:15 p.m.: Washington Township Police posted to social media Thursday, that a large truck hit one of the traffic lights in the west bound lane of Main Street at it's intersection with Welty Ave around 2:30 p.m. Police ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information call them at 717-762-1447, or call Franklin County Dispatch at 717-761-1145.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.